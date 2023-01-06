Landover teens accused of carjacking rideshare driver at gunpoint

LANDOVER, Md. — Two Landover teens are accused of carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint earlier this week.

It all started January 2 around 9:40pm when Prince George's County Police were called to the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive.

The victim told officers he picked up the two suspects who ordered a ride, when they robbed him and took off with his car.

On January 4 detectives spotted the stolen car in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road occupied by a 16 and 17-year-old.

Inside police discovered a loaded non-serialized ghost gun equipped with an extended magazine, along with the victim’s property.

Prince George's County Police

Their arrest comes as investigations continue into a rash of similar crimes in Baltimore City, where police have made at least six arrests linked to 12 separate cases.

