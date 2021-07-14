Watch
Two injured, one dead in Tuesday night Annapolis crash

Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 08:23:37-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One person is dead and two others have been injured in a Tuesday night crash, according to Maryland State Police.

At around 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Annapolis barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on the ramp for eastbound US Route 50 to northbound I-97 in Annapolis.

Upon their arrival, troopers observed three victims: one was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, a red Nissan Sentra traveled off the ramp and overturned, ejecting and killing one occupant.

The cause and contributing factors in the crash, as well as the positive identification of all occupants, remains under investigation.

