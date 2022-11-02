Two Frederick County massage parlors busted for alleged sex trafficking

FREDERICK, Md. — Two Frederick County massage parlors have been busted for alleged sex trafficking.

The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous complaints about Calla Spa on Worthington Boulevard in Urbana, and YiYi Spa on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick.

After conducting surveillance, deputies executed search and seizure warrants at both business locations on October 28.

They arrested 52-year-old Huiping Hester, of Bethesda, and charged her with two counts of sex trafficking and 14 additional counts associated with prostitution.

She's since been released on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to online court records. Hester is due back in court on December 22.