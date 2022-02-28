Two former former BPD GTTF officers released from federal prison

BALTIMORE — Two members of the Baltimore Police departments disgraced gun trace task forced have been granted an early release from federal prison.

The Bureau of Prisons website shows that former BPD detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward were both released on Wednesday, February 16. They were sentenced in june of 2018 to seven years in prison. It's not clear why they were released.

All eight members of the gun trace task force team either pled guilty or were convicted after an investigation revealed that they targeted suspects, planted evidence on them to make false arrests, stole money and drugs which they resold.

Back in 2018, hendrix and ward were given lighter sentences than the other six officers convicted in the gun trace task force case due to their cooperation with investigators.