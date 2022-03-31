Watch
Two dogs die in Jefferson house fire Thursday afternoon

Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 19:18:37-04

JEFFERSON, Md. — Two dogs died in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Frederick County.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of Carroll Boyer Road in Jefferson.

Once units arrived, they found a 2-story single family farmhouse fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a nearby travel trailer and two vehicles as well.

There were no hydrants in the area, so the Tanker Task Force was requested and crews began battling the fire from the outside of the home.

Embers from the fire then sparked a brushfire on an adjoining property and crews were dispatched to control.

It took 50 firefighters approximately two hours to extinguish and the house was deemed a complete loss.

The single occupant of the residence was not home at the time of the fire, but two dogs died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office.

