Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Four people were shot in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call at 6:00am.

When they arrived, police located two adults suffering from a gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police believe that this was a domestic related incident and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact 1-866-411-TIPS.