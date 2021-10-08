Two dead, suspect in custody following shooting at senior living facility in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a Friday morning shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights.

Police say they have swept and secured the scene around the National Church Residences at Gateway Village on Suffolk Avenue.

Area residents were initially told to shelter in place but there is no longer a community threat, according to police.

Capitol Heights Elementary School has also lifted their lockdown.

Families of those impacted are being asked to gather outside the firehouse at 6061 Old Central Avenue.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.