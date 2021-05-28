Two dead, one seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday in Lothian

LOTHIAN, Md. — Two people are dead and another was seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday night in Lothian.

Anne Arundel County Police say the multiple vehicle crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) at the intersection with Lower Pindell Road in Lothian.

Police say a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on Route 4 approaching the intersection when a Chevrolet Equinox was attempting to cross over Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road and was struck by the Charger.

The operator of the Charger was treated by paramedics and flown to an area hospital the with serious injuries.

The operator and passenger of the Equinox were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that after a preliminary investigation, the primary cause of the collision is the operator of the Equinox failed to yield the right of way.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.