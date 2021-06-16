Two-day music festival headed to Anne Arundel County this Friday, Saturday

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — The puffy clouds bring on the dream of screaming at the top of your lungs with Dublin 5 or jamming with Jah Works. This is a two day music festival the likes Anne Arundel County has never seen.

On Friday night, July 16, you have Dan Haas, Dublin 5, Reagan Years, mixed in with DJ’s, food trucks on the hill, bars on the corners.

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds will play host.

John O’Leary is the mastermind behind this, raising money for wounded veterans, firefighters, police and Gold Star families.

Then Saturday ,the lineup takes in Jah Works, Misspent Youth, Gin Blossoms, Smashmouth and Sugar Ray. They are expecting 10,000 out to celebrate the lifting of the state of emergency.

