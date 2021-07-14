Two charged with murder of a man in Columbia on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two people have been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Montez Case in Columbia Wednesday.

According to police, Case had arranged online to sell a cell phone and met 20-year-old Quillon Ivan Long Jr. and a 15-year-old boy near a convenience store in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road.

Investigators believe the two suspects attempted to rob Case, and he was then shot. Case was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and pronounced dead on June 13.

Both are charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault, and related charges. The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult. Both suspects have not yet gone through the booking process.