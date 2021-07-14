Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two charged with murder of a man in Columbia on Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Whitby / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
handcuffs
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 15:23:44-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two people have been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Montez Case in Columbia Wednesday.

According to police, Case had arranged online to sell a cell phone and met 20-year-old Quillon Ivan Long Jr. and a 15-year-old boy near a convenience store in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road.

The suspects were believed to have attempted to rob the victim and then shot him. Case was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on June 13.

Investigators believe the two suspects attempted to rob Case, and he was then shot. Case was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and pronounced dead on June 13.

Both are charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault, and related charges. The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult. Both suspects have not yet gone through the booking process.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020