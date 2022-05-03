Two charged for alleged roles in Laurel dollar store robberies

LAUREL, Md. — Police have charged two suspects for their alleged roles in two robberies earlier this year at dollar stores in Laurel.

Kamisha Juanique Loftin, 36 of Washington D.C., and 37-year-old Thais Genaro Williams, of Silver Spring, are accused of robbing a Dollar Tree and Family Dollar at gunpoint.

Both stores are located in the same block on Laurel Fort Meade Road, and were robbed just about two-months apart.

The Dollar Tree robbery occurred the night of April 7.

Anne Arundel County Police say one of the suspects entered the store armed with a handgun, demanding cash and threatening to shoot if they didn't get it.

The Family Dollar robbery took place the evening of February 20.

According to police, that robbery was carried out in a similar way to the one at Dollar Tree.

