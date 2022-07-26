LINTHICUM, Md. — A 90-year-old Baltimore man has died following a two car collision Monday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police say Earl Cleaveland Phillips was exiting I-695, when he jumped a concrete median and ran a red light at the intersection of N. Hammonds Ferry Road in Linthicum.

An oncoming Mercedes ended up striking Phillips' Hyundai, killing him.

The 55-year-old driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Detectives are still investigating what initially caused Phillips to hop the median.