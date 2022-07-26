Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two car collision leaves 90-year-old Baltimore man dead

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:52:36-04

LINTHICUM, Md. — A 90-year-old Baltimore man has died following a two car collision Monday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police say Earl Cleaveland Phillips was exiting I-695, when he jumped a concrete median and ran a red light at the intersection of N. Hammonds Ferry Road in Linthicum.

An oncoming Mercedes ended up striking Phillips' Hyundai, killing him.

The 55-year-old driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Detectives are still investigating what initially caused Phillips to hop the median.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019