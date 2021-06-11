Police investigate apparent murder-suicide after bodies of father and son discovered along Appalachian Trail in Boonsboro

BOONSBORO, Md. — Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide after the bodies of a father and his 2-year-old child were discovered Friday morning along the Appalachian Trail in Boonsboro.

Sean Thompson, 34, had reportedly picked up his son Dawson from his in laws house Thursday night.

He told them he and Dawson were going hiking.

Later that night Sean's wife saw his car in the parking area off the 11000 block of Baltimore National Pike.

She called police to report her husband and son missing, and also expressed concern about Sean recently being in low spirits.

Just after 3am Friday search crews discovered Dawson's body in a ravine, more than a mile north of where his father's car was parked.

Sean's body was found about an hour later.

Police say both suffered obvious trauma. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

Detectives are still searching for a clear motive. The family of three did reside together, according to police.

The officials cause of deaths will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with more information should call the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.