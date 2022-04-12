Two Baltimore natives drafted to the WNBA in Monday's draft

BALTIMORE — The WNBA draft was Monday night and two Baltimore natives had their dreams come true.

Delaware shooting guard Jasmine Dickey and Michigan State point guard Nia Clouden will continue their basketball careers at the pro level after both being selected in the top 30.

Dickey graduated from Catonsville High School before moving on to Delaware where she becomes the third Blue Hen drafted in WNBA history. She would go on to lead Delaware to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

She was also named Ms. Maryland Basketball in 2017. Dickey finished her collegiate career with 1,981 career points,1,038 rebounds and 48 double-doubles.

Clouden is from Owings Mills and went to high school at Saint Frances Academy. She was named to the Big 10 all conference team three times during her career at Michigan State.

She also led her team in her scoring and is number two in all-time career points with 1,882.

The Connecticut Sun selected her 12th overall.