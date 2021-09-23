Two Baltimore Correctional employees plead guilty to theft charges

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Correctional employees have plead guilty to charges related to theft.

This makes a total of eight correctional employees that have been convicted of such charges.

According to the State Prosecutor's office, Kimberly Brown a former Correctional Officer assigned to the Metropolitan Transition Center in Baltimore pleaded guilty to charges of Felony Theft Scheme and Misconduct in Office.

Shantil Carter, a former Fiscal Technician assigned to MTC as well, pleaded guilty the same day to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Theft and Bribery.

Six other former Correctional Officers have previously been convicted by the Office of the State Prosecutor of similar charges in the last five months.

Brown was sentenced to five years’ incarceration, all suspended, and three years’ probation. She was also ordered to pay $79,857.69 in restitution to the State of Maryland.

Carter was sentenced to three years’ incarceration, all but 60 days suspended, as well as a $10,000 fine on Conspiracy to Commit Felony Theft and three years’ incarceration, all suspended, as well as a $10,000 fine on one count of Bribery and three years’ probation.

According to officials, they acknowledged that during their employment as Correctional Officers for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, they were prohibited from making changes to their documented work hours in Workday.

Brown exploited a flaw in the Workday mobile application to add hours to their timesheets that they did not work and Carter conspired with other officers to use her access to the Workday system to illegally inflate their workhours, in return for payments of several thousands of dollars.

Officials say Brown improperly inflated her work hours on at least 31 occasions, which led to a collective theft of $79,857.69. Carter improperly inflated her work hours for another Correctional Officer on at least 163 occasions, resulting in a collective overpayment of $33,858.00.

For her illegal efforts, Carter was paid approximately $4,910 by the Correctional Officer.