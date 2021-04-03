Two alarm Sykesville fire leaves one injured and 15 displaced

SYKESVILLE, md. — The Sykesville Fire Department, along with fire departments from Carroll and three other counties fought a two alarm fire on Saturday morning.

The call came in at 4:25 a.m. for a large fire in a single bedroom basement apartment on Bethway Drive.

Two more fire engines were called as the flames spread.

The fire was placed under control at 6:44 am. Officials say fighting this fire was difficult because of the building's wooden interior which was constructed in the 1970s.

A resident was taken to the burn unit at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Firefighters rescued pets from the building. 11 apartments were damaged and 15 people were displaced and are being helped by The Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.