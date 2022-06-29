Two alarm fire breaks out at Camp Airy in Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. — A two alarm fire broke out at a boys sleepover summer camp in Thurmont Wednesday morning.

Just before 7:30am crews were called to Camp Airy for a fire inside the campus dining hall known as the 'White House.'

The property is about seven-miles from the Presidential retreat, Camp David.

Although the camp was open and in session, no one was injured or around the dining hall at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were called in from Pennsylvania to help Frederick County crews contain the flames.

For now the fire is under control, but crews are still on scene as some hot spots remain.

In a statement, the camp says meals will continue be served and activities will go on as planned.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire is still unknown at this point.

Frederick County Fire and Sheriff's officials are expected to hold a press conference at 1pm Wednesday.