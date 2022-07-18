Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Turning complaints into solutions

Work stress
Shutterstock/Shutterstock
It&#39;s a feeling of extreme work stress that&#39;s long been embedded in the cultural lexicon, and now it might be codified in your medical records as well. *This image is for use with this specific article only*
Work stress
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 18:24:10-04

ORLANDO, FLA. — Do you have a complaint…or two…or three? While complaining is often counterproductive, stating your grievances the right way may work in your favor.

Airplanes, restaurants, the office, your home so many things to complain about, so little time!

But there is a right way and a wrong way to voice your concerns.

Experts say to create what’s called a complaint sandwich. Lead with how you feel. People relate to feelings, and it helps them understand the situation. Follow it up with the complaint, in a positive, informative tone, and close with a positive solution.

The same goes if you’re complaint is over the phone but also, document everything.

Not getting results? Ask to speak to a higher-up. The better business bureau web site lets you search for the contact information of company executives.

But how do you get heard by someone you love?

Marriage researchers suggest state how you’re feeling, be specific about a behavior and then state what you need. Also, offer to make changes too.

Before you complain, here’s something to think about. Complaining too much is bad for your health.

New research shows every time you complain, your brain rewires itself and it’s more likely you will think negative thoughts. It can also shrink your hippocampus and lead to memory loss.

Science has also proven complaining increases your level of the stress hormone cortisol and can spark problems with sleep and digestion. Too much cortisol can also cause heart disease.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019