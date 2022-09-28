Turning a negative into a positive, posthumously

BALTIMORE, Md. — Just sitting in his vehicle waiting for an appliance to be delivered, shots rang out and 43-year-old James Blue died in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue back in January.

His mother lives with his loss everyday.

“It’s been 247 days since my son has succumbed to gun violence,” said Shelley Eford, “This is a pain like no other. A pain that does not go away. I just miss him so much.”

While his tragic death remains vivid, the victim’s family and friends gathered just down the street from where he was killed on Wednesday to honor him.

On his birthday, Blue’s family wanted to focus on the life he left behind rather than his death in such a violent manner.

“Blue was my husband, the father of my children, my best friend,” said Blue’s widow, Lekeshia Pride, “and anyone who knew him knew he had a personality that was larger than life.”

Now, they will celebrate a milestone in his life had it not been cut short.

“He would have been 44-years-old today,” said Shelonda Stokes, Blue’s sister, “We want to sing. We want to have a good time and then we want to unveil a new name for Walker Avenue.”

A sign bearing James Blue’s name so that those who walk or drive by the block where he was killed will remember the son, the husband and the father who made such a difference during his life.

“Get up. Live. Live for me,” said Eford, “Live for my grandchildren. Live for Keshia. Live for Shelonda. Live for my family, and this is what he wants for me and this is what I’m trying to do. This is what I’m doing.”