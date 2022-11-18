Turner Station gets an upgrade with 'Witness Trees'

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Fighting climate change and acknowledging Black history.

It's what Baltimore County says is the purpose of a new project over at Turner Station.

"Witness Trees" is planting 140 trees as well as putting up nine story posts and three story benches in the area.

It's the first part of a long-term project to help the Historically Black Community adapt to climate change, while celebrating its heritage.

"The trees we plant here will do what they do best combat climate change and beauty, clean the air, cooled the streets and homes and hopefully stand for generations to come. These trees will help preserve our environmental and public health as well as our rich history," said Michael Turner, Vice President of Turner Station Conservation Teams.

The project cost more than $250,000 to get done, with money coming coming from the County Department of Environmental Protection, as well as a Chesapeake Bay Trust Grant.