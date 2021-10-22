Turnaround Inc. partners with Boys and Girls Club to provide on site abuse counseling

BALTIMORE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness and a Baltimore organization is working to walk with and help survivors.

Turnaround Inc. is in the middle of its seven weeks of giving.

On Thursday night, they announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

They are going to be in all of the Baltimore facilities providing on site counseling once a week.

Amanda Rodriguez is the Executive Director of Turnaround In.

“I hope that we’ve made a difference in each and every one of those young lives so they can grow and heal and move on beyond the trauma they’ve experienced,” said Rodriguez.

Glenn Fueston with the Governors Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services broke down the support that is coming from the state.

“Governor Hogan has signed the executive order mandating that all state agencies that serve children address cases directly,” said Fueston. “The Governor has established a commission on trauma informed care.”

Jeff Breslin with The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore are a space where kids can have fun and feel safe.

“Every young person deserves the chance to be safe in every form,” said Breslin. “To be happy and to be hopeful. “

During the last year Turnaround Inc. has served 258 children.

They hope that the children never have to experience domestic or sexual abuse but they are here if they need them.

“By stepping into those spaces, and talking about these really tough things in their lives, we’re going to be able to provide services to them,” Rodriguez said. “They will be more likely to disclose what’s happening in their family or community so we can actually start making a difference.”

This is week 4 of Turnaround Inc. seven weeks of giving. To learn more about what they have planned next click here.