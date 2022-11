BALTIMORE — Tupac Shakur's Baltimore home is up for sale.

Although he isn't a Baltimore native, the rap legend spent time in Charm City as a teen. He studied at the Baltimore School for the Arts where he met long-time friend Jada Pinkett Smith.

This is the home where he fell in love with writing and poetry. Shakur and his family moved into the home in 1984.

The house is located in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue. It's currently on sale for $179,000.

Click here for the listing.