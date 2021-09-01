Tuesday marks International Drug Overdose Awareness day

BALTIMORE — Flags are at half staff today across the state as we remember those who lost their lives to drug overdoses.

In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott attended a vigil for people lost to addiction.

He said overdoses dis-proportionally impacts people in Baltimore and that an average of two people die every day in the city alone.

"Addiction is not a moral failing or something to be ashamed of," he said. "Because we know that everyone can be in this position if we don't do what we should do and treat people."

Scott says he wants to raise awareness about addiction and help those struggling find well rounded treatment options.