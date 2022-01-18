TSA recovered 23 guns at BWI in 2021

LINTHICUM, Md. — The Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday released a report highlighting the number of guns agents recovered at airport checkpoints in 2021.

At BWI — 23 guns were recovered, up 10 from the year prior. The number is the third highest in the last six years.

A combined 49 guns were detected between Reagan and Dulles International Airports in 2021.

Neither made the nation's top 10 list of airports with the most guns seized.

Nationally 5,972 guns were recovered at airports last year, which is a 14-year high.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and stored in a locked hard-side case. Ammunition must be in its original box, but can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. The case with the firearm also has to be brought to the airline check-in counter and declared to the airline representative before travel.