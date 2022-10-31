TSA: Record number of guns seized this year at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — A record number of guns have been seized this year at BWI Airport, according to the TSA.

So far in 2022, agents have recovered 28 firearms at security checkpoints.

Of those, 23 have reportedly been loaded. Seven of the weapons were recently detected between October 14 and 23.

The previous record at BWI was set back in 2019, when 27 guns were discovered inside travelers luggage.

TSA says the most common excuse agents get is "I forgot." They say that won't fly.

“If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint," said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland. "Claiming that you forgot that you had your gun with you is no excuse. The fact that the vast majority of the guns we catch are loaded is an accident waiting to happen.”

Those caught passing security checkpoints with a gun could be criminally charged and/or fined up to $13,900.

In order to transport a firearm on a plane, travelers must pack and lock their weapon in a hard sided case unloaded and separate from all ammunition. It then has to be declared at the airline ticket counter before it is checked and placed in the belly of the plane. Also be sure to check with your airline beforehand for any other additional regulations they may have.

Travelers should first research local and state firearm laws at their destination, before deciding to travel with their guns.