TSA provides travel tips ahead of the holiday season

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's one of the busiest travel times of the year. BWI is expected to have pre-pandemic travel volumes and that means you need to be prepared to make your trip less cumbersome.

They still recommend you arrive two hours before your flight. People tend to travel with food during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Know before you go. Be prepared to pack the items that you like and know where to pack them, whether they go in your carry on bag or your checked bags," said Chris Muriga, Federal Security Director.

Here are a few suggestions to make your trip more enjoyable. Pay attention, there will be a quiz at the end.

One of the biggest mistakes is people trying to bring liquids aboard planes. So, what is a liquid?

"If you can spread it, spill it, poor it or pump it or spray it," said Muriga.

Liquids can only be containers of 3.4 ounces that fit together in a quart bag. Any more than that must be in your checked bag.

So, what is a solid?

"Baked goods, pies, cookies, brownies. Those things came normally come through our checkpoint and you can put them in your carry on bag," said Muriga.

So, here is the quiz. Which gravy item can you bring on the plane? This package of gravy mix or jar of gravy?

Correct, the jar of gravy must be in a checked bag and the gravy mix can come on the plane with you.

Most airlines let you bring on a carry on and a personal item, say a backpack or a purse. TSA recommends taking the things out of your pockets like your keys, your wallet, your phone. Put that in your carry on.

That's one less thing you have to do when you go through security.