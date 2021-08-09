TSA: Items detected in carry-on luggage partly to blame for long security lines

LINTHICUM, Md. — Summer travel is in full swing at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, but security check points seem to be quite long.

On Monday TSA officials gave some insight on some prohibited items passengers are trying to take with them aboard their flights.

“We are seeing a lot of people who perhaps haven’t traveled in a long time and they are either unfamiliar with or forgetful about what can and cannot go into a carry-on bag,” said Andrea R. Mishoe, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland.

This can sometimes require additional screenings which causes extra delays and longer lines.

According to TSA, the most common items flagged are liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger than the 3.4 ounce limit allowed in carry-on bags. They include shampoos, toothpaste, beverages, sun block, lotions, creams, mouthwash, and other toiletries.

Gun ammunition is also being detected more frequently in luggage.

Loaded or empty magazines and ammunition clips have to be securely stored in a hard-sided case, with or without an unloaded firearm. Small arms ammunition and shotgun shells must be packed in their original box and declared to the airline.

