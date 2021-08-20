TSA extends face mask requirement through January 2022

MARYLAND — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States through January 18, 2022.

This requirement includes airports, commercial aircrafts, over-the-road buses, and commuter bus and rail systems.

On January 31, TSA announced the initial face mask requirement with an expiration date of May 11 and, on April 30, the administration extended the requirement through September 13, 2021.

Airline travelers should check with their airline on additional in-flight restrictions prior to taking their trip. All commuters and travelers should check with the CDC website for additional guidance.

Exemptions to the face mask requirement are for travelers under the age of 2 years old and for those with certain disabilities. Civil penalty fines will also remain in place.