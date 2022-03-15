Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

Truckers Convoy
Alex Brandon/AP
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Truckers Convoy
Posted at 9:54 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 21:54:13-04

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the city Monday, snarling already congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances.

The city government issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.”

The advisory was lifted about two-and-a-half hours later.

The protesters, some from as far away as California and Montana, have been in the area more than a week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019