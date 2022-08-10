Truck crashes into house in Cecil County

A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning.
It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.
Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company posted photos of the devastating crash.
#CECILTON | MVC W/TRAP | 221 W MAIN | BOX TRUCK VS HOUSE - 1 VICTIM EXTRICATED | MAJOR DAMAGE #BREAKING #CECILCOUNTY pic.twitter.com/Q8fuKFdyGa— CecilCounty FireBlog (@CecilFireBlog) August 10, 2022
The truck appears to belong to a company called ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists.
No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for updates.