Truck crashes into house in Cecil County

A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning.

It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company posted photos of the devastating crash.

#CECILTON | MVC W/TRAP | 221 W MAIN | BOX TRUCK VS HOUSE - 1 VICTIM EXTRICATED | MAJOR DAMAGE #BREAKING #CECILCOUNTY pic.twitter.com/Q8fuKFdyGa — CecilCounty FireBlog (@CecilFireBlog) August 10, 2022

The truck appears to belong to a company called ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for updates.