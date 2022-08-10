Watch Now
Truck crashes into house in Cecil County

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 10:49:34-04

A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning.

It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company posted photos of the devastating crash.

The truck appears to belong to a company called ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for updates.

