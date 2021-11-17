Trolls LIVE! Tour Coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE — Trolls LIVE! Tour will be coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Threatre in April 2022 and now is the perfect time to buy your tickets.

Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends will come to life on stage for this jam-packed adventure that'll be filled with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this invigorating performance only the Trolls can create.

The world of the Trolls will come alive in this interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs.

The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises.

This performance includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new music and choreography.

Trolls LIVE! will visit the Hippodrome Theatre at Baltimore’s France-Merrick Performing Arts Center on April 23-24, 2022 for four performances.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.