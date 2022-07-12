Trips That Make Cents: Pick your own fruit specials in Howard County

WOODBINE, Md (WMAR) — Family owned and operated for 50 years, Larriland Farm in Woodbine has lots of cost-effective fun to offer families this summer.

“It’s kind of hard to describe how nice it is to be able to just be out here and get your own stuff. I’m spoiled. I get to have it all the time,” said Morgen Ricketts, who grew up at the farm and now works there.

Their biggest draw is the pick-your-own fruit. There’s no entrance fee; you just have to pay for the picking container and prices vary based on size and type of produce.

Because they have had an abundant harvest this year, they are sharing the good fortune by offering specials. From blueberries to raspberries and cherries, if you buy a certain size box, you get one free.

“It’s a little more expensive than the grocery store but you’re getting what you pay for. You’re getting the experience of getting to pick and most families don’t get to create their own food so it’s nice be able to get your food from a garden or from a field, where you don’t normally see the whole process. They get to talk to the farmers,” said Ricketts.

After picking, you can buy goat food to feed the animals, visit the fresh food market, or enjoy a picnic near the scenic pond.

“It’s a whole day experience. You come here in the morning, you get your stuff, you snack on it. The kids get to run around. It’s a nice way to be outside while also getting something out of it,” said Ricketts.

Sour cherry and black raspberry seasons are ending soon. Then they’ll have currants and beets and course apples in the fall. They update their website daily based on what’s ripe and what gets over picked.