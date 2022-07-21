Trips That Make Cents: Hillbilly Beach

HEREFORD, Md. — If you need a place to relax and unwind without breaking your budget, you can take a trip to the Hereford Zone to cool off.

There's plenty to do at Hillbilly Beach. Whether you like fishing, tubing or enjoying nature, this is the perfect place to cool off.

"So Hillbilly Beach did get its name from the locals. It started because people do like to go to the beach area near there and saw it as a beautiful area to just set up camp for the day and the name just kind of stuck," said Margaret White, park ranger at Gunpowder State Park. "So if you look it up on Google, that’s what will show up is Hillbilly Beach. The locals liked it so we stuck with it."

You can find the beach as soon as you get off 83 on the Mt. Carmel Road exit. Parking is hard to come by, so you'll likely see a lot of people parking along the road.

Drinking is prohibited and you're asked to clean up after yourself.

For more information on the Hereford area of Gunpowder Falls, click here.