Trips That Make Cents: Fells Point Fun Fest offers free family entertainment

BALTIMORE — Anyone looking to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather this weekend might want to check out the Fells Point Fun Festival in Baltimore.

The festival features live music, great food, and a fun zone for families, but one of the best things about the festival is that it's free.

Located on the waterfront in historic Fell’s Point, the Fells Point Fun Festival runs along Thames Street, from Caroline to Wolfe, and up to Aliceanna on the northern side.

The bands Lil Smokies; Magic Beans; and Muskrat Flats will take the stage Friday evening. Performing on Saturday are Kat Wright; Emma White; Wifty Bangura; Roots of Creation Presents Grateful Dub; SoulTET, Mallow Hill; and the Ricky Wise Band. DT Huber & Whale Show; Funsho; Honey County; Jacobs, McAvinue, and Hough; Patrick Alban and Noche Latina; and Schu and Souls will wrap up the musical performances on Sunday.

Street vendors, along with local bars and restaurants will offer up a variety of food.

Festival goers can purchase a wristband for $5.00 and purchase drink tickets to use at any one of seven outdoor festival bars. Proceeds from the sale of wristbands go to the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point.

Parking is available in parking lots and garages along Caroline Street.

Organizers originally started the Fells Point Fun Festival back in 1967 as a fundraiser to raise money to stop a plan to demolish a large part of Fells Point to build an interchange to connect i-83 with i-95. The initial organizers were successful in their attempt, which not only saved the rich charm of historic Fells Point but also helped lead the way for a revitalized Inner Harbor.

The Fells Point Fun Festival kicks off at 5 pm Friday and runs through Sunday.

Friday, November 4th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday, November 5th, 11:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, November 6th, 11:00am – 8:00pm