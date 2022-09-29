Trips That Make Cents: Family and dog-friendly farm offers fall fun for all

BROOKEVILLE, Md (WMAR) — A family farm in Howard County offers the perfect combination of fall activities for all ages.

“It was a good growing season this year,” said owner Chuck Sharp, whose family has been farming in Howard County since 1903.

The 530-acre Sharp’s at Waterford Farm in Brookeville features large pumpkin patches, popcorn to pick, a market with locally-produced goods, livestock available to hand feed, and a free hayride to take in the sights.

“We give one of the best hay rides in the area because we are able to drive the hay wagon across and through the Cattail Creek,” said Sharp.

They even give out nets for kids to explore the banks of the creek.

Dogs are also welcome on the farm.

Despite rising gas costs, they’ve kept prices stable and there’s no entry fee.

“You spend money here, you’re leaving with something in our hand,” said Sharp.

In addition to open admission, they give educational tours for schools or groups that book them and host open houses. This week, it was the fall creek open house, but they have several others coming up, including a toddler takeover and day in the life of a farmer. Those cost $9 per person.

“Sharp’s is always a good deal. To be able to get the kids out for a few hours and go down to the creek and do something different rather than anything else we could do it town. It’s nice to get them out and about doing stuff,” said Cathy Valcourt.

It all keeps customers coming back year after year.

“I try to sit in the barn and talk to the people who come here every year. I know some people have come at least 21 years in a row because they brought their infant and for the next 20 years that child has returned,” said Sharp.