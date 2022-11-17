Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the sights of the Inner Harbor on 'City Cruises'

BALTIMORE — You can enjoy a fun family outing on the water of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The Spirit of Baltimore wants to get you ready with 'City Cruises.' Cruises run year-round mainly for lunch and dinner cruises. There are also sightseeing cruises on the Inner Harbor.

"You can charter the whole boat; you can charter a private deck to yourself as well," Fred Hoelsworth, general manager of City Experiences said. "We welcome small groups, date nights, we operate just like a regular restaurant. Really right now, we’re offering dinner cruises Thursday through Sunday as well as weekend lunches. Lunch cruise on Saturday and Brunch cruise on Sunday."

Lunch cruises start around $55 per person. Dinner cruises start around $77.

Once you're on the ship, you can enjoy a buffet-style meal with plenty of specialty drinks.

"We have these wonderful canopies that can keep you out of the rain even if it is raining," Hoelsworth said. "We have guests, especially large groups book well in advance. You can walk up the day of and purchase booth for the night of, use our website as well to purchase."

"We’re outside on the water all day long, we get a wide variety of customers we get here with us," Samuel Bivins, captain of the Spirit of Baltimore said. "We do a lot of weddings, which is very exciting. And a lot of birthdays and anniversaries as well. So we see people on some of their most important days of the year, so it’s a great time."

You can bring your family for a cruise on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Click here for more information.