Trips That Make Cents: Conquering One of Maryland's Largest Corn Mazes

MANCHESTER, Md. — October is winding down, but there's still time to check out one of the largest corn mazes in Maryland.

Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester is getting ready to wrap up its 20th season for the Fall. The Cornfusion maze is just one of several activities the whole family can enjoy.

"We love seeing the families having fun," said Lisa Showvaker, owner of Showvaker's Quality Evergreens. "The kids laughing and getting use out of all the activities we have available."

The final day for the corn maze is Sunday, October 30. If you're thinking of coming back next year to try the maze, there's a new challenge awaiting you.

"It’s a different design every year," Showvaker said. "Takes about a half a day to draw the maze, then it takes about a day and a half to actually cut the corn out of the paths, and an additional two to three weeks to add the infrastructure."

Showvaker said if the maze isn't enough of a challenge, there's even a game involved. Trying to find all the game tables could take two hours or longer.

The challenge of the maze is not for everyone. If you get fatigued, there are speed exits and helpers to help you get out early.

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels along with several members of the WMAR-2 News team made it through the made in one hour, 21 minutes and 16 seconds.

While the farm's wrapping up its fall fun, they're getting ready for Christmas. The first day of Christmas tree sales is November 20.

Click here for more information about the farm.