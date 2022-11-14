Trial begins for teen accused of murdering Israeli man visiting Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Monday, the murder trial begins for one of three teenagers accused of murdering an Israeli man visiting Baltimore last year.

20-year-old William Clinton III will stand trial for first degree murder, armed robbery and attempted carjacking.

Efraim Gordon was shot and killed outside his aunt's house on Ford's Lane in Northwest Baltimore in May 2021. Police said it was a robbery gone wrong. Gordon was visiting Baltimore from Israel for the first time to attend his cousin's wedding.

Gordon’s family has asked for people in their neighborhood to attend the trial. Their letter to the community reads in part:

“Community presence at the trial will go a long way in showing the justice system that we will not stand for what happened to Efraim Gordon. By showing up to the trial, you are not only supporting Efraim, H'yd, but you are playing a part in making Baltimore a safer place.



This is a chance for our voice to be heard. Let’s have more representation. Let’s show that we will not stand for crime. Please, for our community’s sake, make an effort to come.



Here's your opportunity to ensure there are more people supporting Efraim than the criminal who took his life.



Share this with others in the community. Give them the chance to show they care about the safety of our community. This is about so much more than Efraim. We need to show up so that we can make a change.”

The other two charged with his murder, 17-year-old Rasheed Morris and 19-year-old Omarion Anderson, pleaded guilty to first degree murder.

Anderson will be back in court in a month and Morris in January.