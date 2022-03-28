Travelers seek alternatives to save their summer vacation from inflation

BALTIMORE, Md. — A lot of people are thinking about warmer weather and where to go on their summer vacation but with inflation up, but many also are wondering how they're going to pay for it.

The costs of flights, hotels, even rental cars are up as the high price of summer travel might have some people considering a staycation this year instead.

Spring fever and thoughts of sunny destinations have people dreaming about their summer vacation. Except this year, the high price of gas and just about everything else has turned vacation planning into a nightmare.

However, there are some ways people can still get away on a budget.

Even if you scheduled your vacation time for the year, check alternate dates for cheaper hotels, different days of the week to fly, and maybe consider a destination where you won't need to rent a car.

Staying local is another way to save without having to give up your summer getaway.

Instead of flying off to a faraway destination or taking a long family road trip, choose a location you could drive to on one tank of gas.

Vacationers can explore small quaint towns which offer unique shops, restaurants, and sights.

Also, consider beaches, state parks, or trails in less touristy areas that are off-the-beaten-path where people could fly kites, ride bikes, or enjoy nice walks in the outdoors.

If you have your sights on a far away destination, consider going just for a long weekend instead. Making your vacation getaway a three or four-day weekend is another way to cut the costs of a longer one or two-week vacation.

Families also can make several day trips to local museums, zoos, waterparks

It's a lot for families to think about when planning their summer vacation this year.

Instead of a long-distance road trip, try exploring sites in Maryland or other places closer to home. It could help save money on gas by driving fewer miles, and not having to rent a car, or book a flight.

Of course, families can always choose a staycation at home.