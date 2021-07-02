Travel tips as we head into the holiday weekend

BALTIMORE — The roads, airports and train terminals are going to be busy this holiday weekend!

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects just over one million Marylanders to get away for the fourth.

If you are flying for the first time since the pandemic started, officials at BWI suggest you arrive at least two hours before your departure time.

Use mobile boarding passes to avoid cross contamination and mask mandates are still in effect.

"As it relates to traveling on a plane or a train, whether you're inside the terminal or inside the train station or inside BWI you still have to have your mask and masks are required on all public transit. That is a federal order," said Wes Guckert, President/CEO of The Traffic Group.

The roads will also be busy , especially on the Bay Bridge. So if you're heading to the ocean to celebrate the fourth, the Maryland Transportation Authority suggests you leave after 8 tonight, before 6 a.m. tomorrow or after 8 p.m.

And coming home, you should leave before 6 a.m. on Monday or after 5 p.m.