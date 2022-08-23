Trash company employee killed when truck falls on him in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A employee riding on a trash truck was killed Tuesday morning when the truck rolled over and landed on him after they avoided a crash with another truck.

Police said around 11:15 a.m., on Broadwater Road near Blaine Lane, a trash truck was making its scheduled trash pick ups when it tried to avoid an oncoming pick-up truck headed in the opposite direction.

Police said that stretch of the road is narrow with no shoulders, so as the trucks attempted to pass each other, the two right wheels of the trash truck left the road and sank in the mud, causing the trash truck to roll onto its right side.

One person was able to safely jump off the truck, but 54-year-old Francisco Javier Medero, from Glen Burnie, was unable to free himself, and the truck landed on top of him. He died at the scene, according to police.