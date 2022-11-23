Watch Now
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 08:53:30-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day.

That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26.

Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:

  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Residential Drop-off Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane
