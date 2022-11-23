Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day.
That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26.
Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:
- Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
- Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
- Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, 2840 Sisson Street
- Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
- Eastern Residential Drop-off Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane