'Trans Day of Remembrance' held to remember those killed in the transgender community

BALTIMORE — The community came together for "Trans day of Remembrance".

Yesterday marked a day to remember people who were killed because of anti-transgender hatred or prejudice.

Here's a look at the gathering in Baltimore.

Supporters and allies say the day is a chance to mourn those lost and raise awareness about the violence they face every day.

"I want people to know that trans people are people. We deserve the same rights, we deserve to live and exist. We deserve to not live in fear, to be able to walk out of our doors and not live in fear that we won't return home because someone was offended by us living our authentic lives."

Transgender day of remembrance started back in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.