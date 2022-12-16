Tractor-trailer with potatoes and onions overturns on BW Parkway

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer overturned overnight on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, spilling food - mostly potatoes and onions - onto the highway.

The driver had only minor injuries, and no other vehicles were involved, said the U.S. Park Police. The crash happened on the Parkway near Route 50.

Traffic Update: Southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway has reopened to Rt. 50. All traffic diverted onto Rt. 50. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) December 16, 2022

They also noted that commercial vehicles are not allowed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway between Route 175 and Route 50, which is the segment handled by U.S. Park Police.

The road was closed from about 1:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.