Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tractor trailer strikes and kills a 73-year-old woman Wednesday evening on I-95

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Three dead after car flees from Maryland State Police traffic stop
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:03:09-04

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a tractor trailer on Wednesday in Howard County.

At about 7:05 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, who had been on the scene of another crash nearby, responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-95 North, near Gorman Road in Laurel.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Accent that was being driven by 73-year-old Candy Noonan, of Germantown, drove in front of a tractor trailer and struck the front right side of the vehicle.

Noonan exited her car, while still in the road, to speak with the tractor trailer driver. However, she didn't put her car in park, so it began to drift toward the center median of the roadway.

She attempted to retrieve her car as the driver of the tractor trailer was attempting to move his truck onto the left shoulder. Noonan was struck by the tractor trailer and, later, declared dead at the scene.

I-95 North at the scene of the crash was closed until about 9:15 p.m.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020