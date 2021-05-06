Tractor trailer strikes and kills a 73-year-old woman Wednesday evening on I-95

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a tractor trailer on Wednesday in Howard County.

At about 7:05 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, who had been on the scene of another crash nearby, responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-95 North, near Gorman Road in Laurel.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Accent that was being driven by 73-year-old Candy Noonan, of Germantown, drove in front of a tractor trailer and struck the front right side of the vehicle.

Noonan exited her car, while still in the road, to speak with the tractor trailer driver. However, she didn't put her car in park, so it began to drift toward the center median of the roadway.

She attempted to retrieve her car as the driver of the tractor trailer was attempting to move his truck onto the left shoulder. Noonan was struck by the tractor trailer and, later, declared dead at the scene.

I-95 North at the scene of the crash was closed until about 9:15 p.m.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident.