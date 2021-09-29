Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tractor trailer overturns on I-97 Wednesday morning; driver killed on scene

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
Maryland State Police troopers shot during barricade
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:26:50-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Before 5:10 a.m., troopers were called to the area of southbound Interstate 97, at Benfield Boulevard, for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned.

The driver, a man, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp for about five hours following the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019