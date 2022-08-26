Toyota dealerships donate an accessible van to the Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Toyota dealers are donating a new 2022 Toyota Sienna with a full wheelchair accessible conversion, to the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

The Kennedy Krieger Institute is a nonprofit, Johns Hopkins affiliate located at 707 North Broadway, that provides inpatient and outpatient medical care, community services, and school based programs for children and adolescents with learning disabilities.

The new van is the second wheel chair accessible vehicle that the local Toyota dealerships have donated to the institute.