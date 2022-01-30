Toyota and the Salvation Army collaborate to provide winter boots and socks to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE — As snow and colder temperatures seem to be sweeping the East Coast, Toyota is focusing on keeping Baltimore families warm this winter with their "Walk in My Boots" community outreach program.

The program is in partnership with the Salvation Army of Central Maryland to donate over 150 pairs of socks and winter insulated boots to families and children selected by the Salvation Army Middle River Boys & Girls Club.

In addition to passing out boots and socks, Toyota also donated $15,000 to the Salvation Army so they can continue to provide support for families in need.

"The Salvation Army of Central Maryland is so grateful to Toyota for all they do and their commitment to Baltimore’s children and families by providing quality footwear to the community," said Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland. "The Salvation Army has a presence outside of Christmas. We serve the public 365 days in the year, and our service to the people of Baltimore is to provide love beyond basic human needs. Toyota’s donation will ensure that many low-income families will be able to take a bus to work or walk to get groceries with dignity and reliance, while providing confidence in where people may go next."

While many programs tend to focus on winter coats, hats, and gloves, footwear protection tends to be left out. As the temperature begins to drop, people run the risk of hypothermia and other cold weather-related injuries.

The trucks arrived just in time Saturday during the Maryland Auto-Show before the wintery weather touched down in Baltimore.