Towson University senior wins $50,000 Maryland Lottery VaxCash prize

TOWSON, Md. — A Towson University senior has won $50,000 in the Maryland Lottery's VaxCash promotion.

Ava Havrilko, 22, of Elkridge, was randomly chosen from more than 2 million vaccinated Marylanders for the prize, announced the Lottery today.

She claimed the prize on April 15, after her name was drawn March 29.

Havrilko is a member of the university's dance team, and had just returned from the team's first National Championship competition in three years.

She was getting ready for the competition when she found out she won the money. Havrilko told the Lottery she was initially in disbelief, but her family looked into the details to confirm she really won. she doesn't know for sure yet what she'll do with the money - but her sisters have ideas.

"I’ve heard suggestions like buy a boat or put it in savings. I’m not sure what I will do with it,” she said.

Havrilko is finishing a degree in Business and Project Management, with a concentration in Supply Chain Management

Havrilko said she got the COVID vaccine and boosters as a precaution, and it may have helped her when she eventually got COVID.

“I think I had a fairly mild case because of my vaccinations,” she told the Lottery.