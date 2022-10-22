Watch Now
Towson University honors Black alumni Saturday during Homecoming weekend

Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 17:32:10-04

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University celebrates Black excellence Saturday, renaming two of their residence halls in honor of two historic women.

Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris were Towson University's first Black graduates.

Barnes and Harris graduated in 1959, where they later pursued successful careers as educators and managers in Maryland public schools.

"Our institution has evolved much since Ms. Barnes and Ms. Harris graduated in 1959. I am very proud to say that the TU of today is a nationally recognized leader in inclusive excellence. A place where ALL students thrive and succeed equally" said Towson University President Kim Schatzel.

The university also unveiled their National Pan-Hellenic Council tribute walkway.

The tribute comprises nine pillars lining Chapman Quad, each pillar representing the nine members of the university's historically Black fraternities and sororities.

President Schatzel also remarked "We know that as an anchor institution that reflects the diverse population of Maryland, we must continue our efforts to ensure a more equitable and excellent future for the next and the next generation of Tigers."

An estimated 900 people were in attendance for both events.

